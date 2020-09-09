HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after buying an additional 238,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,220,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,798,000 after buying an additional 124,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $201,505,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $472.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.83. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

