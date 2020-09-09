HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,455 Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

NYSE AVLR opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.10. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,648,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,445,426.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 28,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $2,873,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,652.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $13,153,364. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

