HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,395 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,395 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

EA opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $731,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,253.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,333 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,324. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

