HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,717 Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 103,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 319.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $49.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

