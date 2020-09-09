HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $206.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

