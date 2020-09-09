HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,854 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,357,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,433,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 610,933 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Corp has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

