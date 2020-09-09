HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 532,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,969 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

