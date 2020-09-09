HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $9,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 494.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,382,000 after purchasing an additional 70,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 677.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $611,287.12. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,307,445.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,446 shares of company stock worth $2,122,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.68. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

