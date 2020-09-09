HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.