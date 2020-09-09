HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 32.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $119.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.