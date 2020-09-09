HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $324.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,206 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,101. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.