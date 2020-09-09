HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,285 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after buying an additional 1,183,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 1,150,277 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after buying an additional 1,048,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 370,139 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $28.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

