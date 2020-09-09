HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Metlife by 9.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 20.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Metlife by 1.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Metlife by 29.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.