HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 268,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Unilever by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 923.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unilever by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,529,000 after acquiring an additional 474,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.03%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

