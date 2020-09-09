HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Cummins by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Cummins stock opened at $204.06 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

