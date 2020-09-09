HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

CS opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

