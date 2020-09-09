HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after buying an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,671,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after buying an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.