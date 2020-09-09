HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $214,000 in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Corteva by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

