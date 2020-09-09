HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $224,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,776,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,424,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.3% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

