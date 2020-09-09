HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $270,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $306.82 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

