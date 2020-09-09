HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $300,000 in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $87,267,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 230,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,481,000 after acquiring an additional 148,373 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,744,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,950 shares of company stock worth $16,153,850. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.32.

NYSE:PANW opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.28 and its 200-day moving average is $217.72. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.