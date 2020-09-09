HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $310,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,298 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after buying an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,599,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after buying an additional 222,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $228.47 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $261.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average is $205.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $10,927,999 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.