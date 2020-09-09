HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 227,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 153,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $131.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.62. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

