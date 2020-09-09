HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.69.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $201.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.36. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

