HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 285.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Blackline alerts:

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blackline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,865,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,013 shares of company stock valued at $27,461,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $94.06.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.