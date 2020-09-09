HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $47,508,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,017,000 after purchasing an additional 281,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $6,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.7826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.