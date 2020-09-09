HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 24 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 213.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after buying an additional 113,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 98.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 270.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after buying an additional 99,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $449.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $498.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

