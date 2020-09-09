HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 596,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 199,457 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

