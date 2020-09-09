HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,348 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 410,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP opened at $150.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.