HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 11,581 IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $32.01.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.