HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,344 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,366.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

