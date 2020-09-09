HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,438 shares of company stock worth $242,294 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.