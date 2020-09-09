HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

