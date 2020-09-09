HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 2,275.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 41,755 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 122,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 620,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after buying an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.75 and its 200 day moving average is $183.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.63.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

