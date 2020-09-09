HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

