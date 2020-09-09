HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,350,000 after purchasing an additional 957,435 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,575,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,836,000 after acquiring an additional 432,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.