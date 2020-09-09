HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 6,362 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,486,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 196,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after buying an additional 1,162,465 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

