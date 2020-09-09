HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $279,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,220 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,052 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,830 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,354,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

