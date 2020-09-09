HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $3,155,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,085,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,532,323.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

NYSE:PINS opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

