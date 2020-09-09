HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

DEO stock opened at $137.76 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

