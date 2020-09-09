HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,113 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of HC2 worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HC2 during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 446,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $1,601,976.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCHC. Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley began coverage on HC2 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

