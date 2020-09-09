HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Cut by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.92. 3,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

