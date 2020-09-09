HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.67

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.67 and traded as high as $28.75. HCP shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 3,619,622 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get HCP alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCP stock. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCP (NYSE:HCP)

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.