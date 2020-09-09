Head to Head Contrast: CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) and CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR and CapitaLand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR $7.26 billion 1.66 $371.04 million $0.37 32.62 CapitaLand $4.57 billion 1.80 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

CapitaLand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR and CapitaLand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A CapitaLand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR N/A N/A N/A CapitaLand 34.29% 5.64% 2.73%

Summary

CapitaLand beats CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the trading of diamonds. The company also sells its products through online platforms. As of March 31, 2018, it had 2,585 points of sale in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United States. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited is a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments. Its real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, lodging, offices, homes, and real estate investment trusts and funds. CapitaLand Limited also invests in real estate financial products and assets; and provides investment advisory and management services, as well as real estate asset management services. In addition, it offers software and network technique development and management and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Pidemco Land Limited and changed its name to CapitaLand Limited in November 2000. CapitaLand Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

