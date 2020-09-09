Head to Head Contrast: Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Buffet has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Star Buffet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.66 $100.26 million $3.02 6.22 Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.01 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Star Buffet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1.24% 8.89% 0.71% Star Buffet N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Star Buffet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 8 5 0 2.38 Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $26.86, indicating a potential upside of 43.12%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Star Buffet on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Star Buffet Company Profile

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

