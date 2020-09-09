Head to Head Review: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VOC Energy Trust and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 2.64 $11.81 million N/A N/A MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 2.46 $12.07 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.5%.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 84.97% 21.30% 21.30% MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 85.30%

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats VOC Energy Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.