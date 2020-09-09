Head-To-Head Survey: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) & Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Facebook alerts:

This table compares Facebook and Livongo Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook $70.70 billion 10.93 $18.49 billion $6.43 42.17 Livongo Health $170.20 million 72.55 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -121.88

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Facebook and Livongo Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook 1 4 42 1 2.90 Livongo Health 0 4 13 0 2.76

Facebook presently has a consensus target price of $279.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Livongo Health has a consensus target price of $93.53, indicating a potential downside of 24.02%. Given Facebook’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Facebook is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Profitability

This table compares Facebook and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook 31.29% 22.90% 17.56% Livongo Health -12.76% -4.86% -3.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Facebook shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Livongo Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Facebook shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Facebook has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livongo Health has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Facebook beats Livongo Health on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.