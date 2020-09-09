Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.48-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.42 million.Healthequity also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.48-$1.58 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HQY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.58.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthequity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

