Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Several other analysts have also commented on HTLD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

HTLD stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 109,522 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

