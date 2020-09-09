Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.48 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $50,198.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.44 or 0.05067704 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00036078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.